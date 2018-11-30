ROCHESTER, Minn. -- 62 percent of millennials have considered starting their own business -- according to a study from the Economic Innovation Group.
Here in Rochester, some aspiring entrepreneurs are pitching their start-up ideas to a panel at St. Mary's. One undergraduate pitched an idea she devised from her business course.
Stephany Beck built a device that helps hold a walking aid in the bathroom stall. She got inspired after volunteering at a hospice.
Beck hopes to continue working on her gadget and eventually start her own business.
Related Content
- Entrepreneurship Showcase at St. Mary's
- UPDATE: Water now safe to drink at St. Mary's Hospital
- IA woman at St. Mary's waits for Heart Transplant
- Locals start grassroots effort to showcase Iowa
- Three Honkers named to Major League showcase
- Marie Antoinette's jewels up for auction
- Shooting in St. Cloud
- Fatal crash in St. Ansgar
- Jenkins' journey at St. Ansgar
- Tax standoff in St. Paul
Scroll for more content...