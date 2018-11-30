Clear
Entrepreneurship Showcase at St. Mary's

Undergraduates, graduate students and community members presented their business ideas to a panel at St. Mary's University.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 11:18 PM
Updated: Nov. 29, 2018 11:22 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- 62 percent of millennials have considered starting their own business -- according to a study from the Economic Innovation Group.

Here in Rochester, some aspiring entrepreneurs are pitching their start-up ideas to a panel at St. Mary's. One undergraduate pitched an idea she devised from her business course.

Stephany Beck built a device that helps hold a walking aid in the bathroom stall. She got inspired after volunteering at a hospice.

Beck hopes to continue working on her gadget and eventually start her own business.

