Entrepreneurship Showcase at St. Mary's

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- 62 percent of millennials have considered starting their own business -- according to a study from the Economic Innovation Group.

Here in Rochester, some aspiring entrepreneurs are pitching their start-up ideas to a panel at St. Mary's. One undergraduate pitched an idea she devised from her business course.

Stephany Beck built a device that helps hold a walking aid in the bathroom stall. She got inspired after volunteering at a hospice.

Beck hopes to continue working on her gadget and eventually start her own business.