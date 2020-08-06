Enjoying a socially distanced concert

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Rochester Downtown Alliance has transformed its signature summer series "Thursdays Downtown" to "Virtual Thursdays Downtown."

The RDA holds a weekly concert series every week. Popular band "Incognito" performed on the rooftop of Old City Hall in a socially-distanced concert.

Audiences could enjoy from the outdoor patios and rooftops of downtown restaurants.

"You look around and a lot of businesses are struggling so if they know there's a chance of finding entertainment here downtown," Katie Adelman said. "They'll come down and support our local businesses. Our arts community is also struggling as well so this is just another alternative."

"Virtual Thursdays Downtown" will keep happening until the end of August.