Learning engineering through making newspaper shoes

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. -

Ask. Explore. Model. Evaluate. Explain. These are all parts of the engineering process that students at Kingsland were practicing today by making shoes out of newspaper.

It seems unlikely to use engineering concepts to make these - but teacher Jasper Oeltjen says it does make sense.

"Really what my main goal with this was for them to understand that everything has a process, everything doesn't go to plan," Oeltjen said. "Newspaper: it seems really silly, but it's cheap and you don't really think it's structurally going to be sound so they really have to think critically."

Oeltjen gives her students a scenario - Mrs. O doesn't have any shoes. Her kids have to use their critical thinking skills to find a solution: by making newspaper shoes since newspaper and tape are both cheap.

Teaching the kids the value of teamwork, creativity and thinking outside the box. These kids make the grade for this devoted teacher.

"They surprise me every day in a positive way, not only with their abilities but with their creativity that I would have never thought to do that and they teach me so much," Oeltjen said.

Mrs. O says she plans to teach her kids how to take old laptops and televisions apart to see how they work while learning about the engineering that went into them.