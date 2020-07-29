Enforcing the face mask mandate

ROCHESTR, Minn. -

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a webinar to give some advice. Heather Preston is a senior advisor with Mayo Clinic and says it's important to approach customers with compassion and warmth if customers aren't wearing their masks. If customers aren't compliant and don't want to follow the rules, Preston gives examples of how you can practice empathy with your viewers.

"You're frustrated about this whole situation, it's been months, so much longer than we thought it would be," Preston said. "That's very understandable. You might say this whole situation seems super unfair to you or wearing a mask seems like an unreasonable requirement."

If your customers aren't complying with the face mask mandate, Preston says you'll need to set boundaries. You'll have to tell visitors you will have to get law enforcement involved if they don't follow the rules.

If you want to pick up a free mask, the Rochester Chamber is sponsoring an event next week at 125 Live where they are distributing hundreds. It starts on Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. To watch more presentations, click here.