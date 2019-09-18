Clear

Finding an end to homelessness

It's a growing problem in Rochester and something so big Mayor Kim Norton has made it her mission to find a solution.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 1:59 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

The President and CEO of Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis - Tim Marx - spoke to the Olmsted County Board to provide some perspective and assistance when it comes to challenges Rochester is facing with homelessness. 

"Solving homelessness, preventing homelessness is so much more cost-effective than allowing it to occur because those who have experienced homelessness often rely on the emergency system for healthcare, use our detox system, use our law enforcement, if we can prevent that, that would be cost-effective and humane," Marx said. 

Rodney Hunddorf has been personally impacted by homelessness. 

"It's hard being out in the streets, there's places you can eat, and there's no shelters if it rains," Hunddorf said. 

Marx says he is open to coming back to Rochester to keep doing talks about ending homelessness. 

