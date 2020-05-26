Mayor Kim Norton amends emergency order to help bars and restaurants

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Mayor Kim Norton signed an amendment that will allow bars and restaurants to use areas like sidewalks and parking spaces to expand outdoor seating.

Restaurants in Rochester are struggling by not offering dine-in services. At John Hardy's BBQ, owner Aaron Pompeian says 70 percent of the business relies on customers dining in.

"Restaurants make up a huge portion of the economy," Pompeian said. "The ripple effect with restaurants closing. You've got distributors, you've got farmers, there's all kinds of other suppliers that rely on the restaurant business. Not to mention jobs. Something's got to give."

That's why Mayor Kim Norton is encouraging bar and restaurant owners to be creative in how they serve food and alcohol.

"Let's be creative and innovative. If it's a sidewalk, or as we had little parklets a year ago," Norton said. "We did a pilot project on a parklet, where some wood was set out there and made a little deck in a parking area. That can happen too."

Only offering food to-go isn't going to keep restaurants afloat. Pompeian says it's now or never for restaurants to determine their fate.

"Unfortunately you are dealing with the health of pe

ople, but also the economic health of people," Pompeian said.

Mayor Norton's amendment will be brought to City Council for approval during a special meeting. To apply for outdoor seating, visit this link.