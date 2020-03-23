ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Council met for a special City Council meeting to discuss declaring a local emergency signed by Mayor Kim Norton. At the meeting - Council ratified the declaration. Council is also urging Gov. Walz to issue an executive order that would prohibit public and private gatherings and close all non-essential businesses.

A local emergency would allow the city to take measures like directing the City Administrator to implement new employee protocol to ensure safety with all employees. It also declares council and board meetings be held virtually.

"These are unprecedented times, we need to take action if we're looking across the world, at what's happening in other countries if we're looking at the United States at our borders where the disease landed first, we need to take quick and really firm action to stop the spread," Mayor Kim Norton said.

This declaration would also allow the city to implement a curfew for residents if they so choose.