Inspiring people with music

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Dr. Elvis Francois is an orthpedic surgical resident who has the power to heal with his job but with a voice like this...one could argue his music is healing souls during these trying times.

That's exactly what he is doing with the release of this new EP: "Music is Medicine."

"I got contacted by a few record executives in Nashville, they work at Big Machine which is a record company there, they, we chatted and they want as well as I want to find a way to use this momentum and energy for good and what better way than to record some of the songs?" Francois said.

Dr. Francois's momentum just keeps building.

"So I woke up on Monday and got a message from a good buddy of mine, he told me it was #1 on the charts and #7 overall in the entire county and I sat there and was like: Is this real life?"

Despite his monstrous success as a musician, Dr. Francois has no plans on leaving the hospital. Alas - no wonder he is the "singing doctor."

"Ever since I was a small kid, I always wanted to do one thing which was help people with surgery, and to help people who can't help themselves with medicine, for me, music is like, it's what I love, it's like breathing, it's natural," Francois said.

100 percent of the proceeds of Dr. Francois's EP go to COVID-19 relief including Apple, Music, Spotify and iTunes.