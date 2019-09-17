Touring Rochester Public Schools' electric school bus

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

It looks like any other bus, complete with the same bells and whistles: but one difference with First Student Transportation's new bus is that it's electric.

Producing zero noise and zero emissions, the bus is revolutionary. Alex Cook - the Chief Engineer for First Student says they are making leaps and bounds in efficiency.

"If you look at the noise pollution coming from the vehicle from an electric which has zero in relation to an internal combustion engine, it has huge leaps and bounds," Alex Cook said.

Setting a precedent for the future - at least in transportation.

"I do believe this is the future for propulsion, I do believe we're going to see it mainstream in the not-so-distant future," Cook said.

The bus will be here en route until September 30th.