Elective surgeries resume again

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
Cutting elective surgeries has taken a financial toll on our local hospitals - including Mayo Clinic - who had to cut pay and hours for over 30,000 employees.
In the meantime - Mayo has developed and increased coronavirus testing capabilities, tracked supplies for personal protective equipment and put screening processes in place. But one resident acknowledges while elective surgeries might boost the economy - she's not enthusiastic about the timing.
"I don't think the city is quite ready for elective surgeries to reopen just because we haven't seen a huge decrease in coronavirus," Amal Jeylani said.
Mayo Clinic says the projected coronavirus peak for its Minnesota sites has lessened and the plateau is looking more positive.
