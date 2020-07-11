Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Visiting a loved one with dementia during a pandemic

Throughout this pandemic - family visits to assisted living centers have been restricted. So how is limited interaction impacting those with Alzheimer's or dementia? One nurse at River Bend Assisted Living and Memory Care says he's seen a rise in pushback from residents with Alzheimer's or dementia. They are more prone to agitation and isolation. We talked to one granddaughter about how it's taken a toll.

Posted: Jul 11, 2020 1:28 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

At least once or twice a week, Rebekah Adams visits her grandmother Bebe Jensen. 

"She doesn't ask too much, she usually just asks about the weather," Adams said. 

Bebe is 93 and has dementia. 

"I don't think she fully understands," Adams said. "I tell her sometimes but she doesn't really know." 

Rebekah makes the effort to visit her because Bebe is almost all she has left. 

"My mom was an only child and she passed away and then my dad passed away ten years ago so she's my only grandparent or parent figure," Adams said. 

While Bebe struggles with memory loss, it doesn't break love between these two. 

"I feel a real strong connection with her, I've always been around her since I've been little, I grew up with her being there like every day," Adams said. 

But for now - their bond must be kept from a distance. 

"I don't know, it's hard, I just try to remind myself that one day we'll get to see her and give her a hug," Adams said. 

She's hoping that day comes soon. 

"That's just how I kind of think about it, remind myself of that," Adams said. 

Bebe and Rebekah's limited interaction is just one example of how keeping a distance takes a toll. Nurse Johann Medina talks about the best ways you can maintain a connection during a pandemic.

"It's really important to make it as simple as possible, they are not able to process as must, use simple sentences like there is a virus going on, we need to keep you safe," Medina said. 

That's what Rebekah does for Bebe: keeping her safe to allow her to see another day. 

"She's one of the most important people in my life," Adams said. 

Both waiting for an opportunity to no longer be kept apart by a pandemic, disease or a window. 

"I like to see her as much as I can and I just want to hug her," Adams said. 

River Bend plans to implement the essential caregiver guidelines as soon as they can. They have until July 25 to create a policy but right now are focusing on doing facility-wide testing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 40767

Reported Deaths: 1533
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin13054790
Ramsey5127233
Dakota257094
Stearns248119
Anoka2360111
Nobles16766
Olmsted123518
Washington122840
Mower9742
Rice8738
Scott8234
Clay60138
Kandiyohi5871
Blue Earth5442
Wright5165
Carver4421
Todd4022
Sherburne3445
Lyon3322
Freeborn3090
Watonwan2450
Steele2431
Benton2353
St. Louis21816
Nicollet19112
Martin1725
Cottonwood1380
Goodhue1388
Winona13615
Le Sueur1191
Pine1110
Crow Wing11012
Chisago1051
Otter Tail1041
McLeod990
Dodge970
Carlton890
Polk863
Unassigned8638
Isanti800
Chippewa791
Waseca750
Douglas690
Itasca6912
Murray680
Pipestone674
Meeker621
Morrison621
Faribault610
Becker570
Jackson570
Sibley572
Pennington530
Beltrami430
Brown432
Renville372
Mille Lacs362
Wabasha350
Fillmore310
Rock310
Yellow Medicine310
Houston290
Swift291
Grant240
Norman210
Redwood210
Roseau210
Wilkin213
Cass192
Big Stone170
Koochiching171
Kanabec161
Wadena160
Aitkin150
Lincoln130
Marshall120
Pope120
Clearwater100
Mahnomen101
Stevens100
Hubbard80
Lake60
Traverse60
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake40
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 34080

Reported Deaths: 742
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk7196182
Woodbury331744
Black Hawk245759
Buena Vista173311
Johnson14058
Linn136683
Dallas136531
Marshall108019
Scott100210
Dubuque91822
Story8515
Pottawattamie80612
Wapello71431
Muscatine68544
Crawford6793
Sioux4970
Tama48229
Wright3971
Louisa36513
Plymouth3455
Webster3454
Jasper33717
Warren3111
Dickinson2953
Cerro Gordo2661
Washington2499
Hamilton1981
Boone1641
Clay1481
Clarke1433
Allamakee1384
Clinton1301
Shelby1200
Mahaska11917
Carroll1101
Poweshiek1108
Bremer1067
Pocahontas1061
Franklin1040
Des Moines1002
Emmet950
Cedar941
Henry933
Hardin890
Cherokee821
Taylor810
Monona780
Marion770
Floyd762
Benton741
Guthrie734
Jones690
Osceola660
Sac650
Butler642
Buchanan621
Jefferson620
Calhoun612
Iowa611
Humboldt591
Hancock581
Harrison580
Delaware561
Fayette560
Jackson560
Lee542
Madison532
Monroe517
Lyon500
Clayton483
Palo Alto480
Grundy470
Mills470
Winneshiek450
Mitchell440
Davis421
Kossuth410
Union380
Howard370
Lucas344
Winnebago330
Greene300
Chickasaw290
Cass270
Unassigned270
Ida230
Keokuk231
Worth220
Appanoose213
Van Buren210
Page200
Adair170
Audubon161
Ringgold151
Decatur130
Montgomery112
Wayne110
Fremont100
Adams80
Rochester
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
Cooler air finally filtering in, rain chance returns Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Connecting with a loved one with dementia during the pandemic

Image

Bruins set to host all-star game

Image

COVID-19 Cases Expected to Spike in North Iowa

Image

Training hard for a season that might not happen

Image

Sean's 6pm Weather 7/10

Image

Sweet Corn season kickoff

Image

Getting caught in the act

Image

Forum tomorrow: educating young voters

Image

Donation to Channel One Food Bank

Image

Concern over spread of COVID-19 downtown

Community Events