Legislators talk about funding for public education

Lawmakers in Minnesota tackle the tough topics at a public meeting at John Marshall High School to hear educators and students talk about the challenges of working in public education.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 1:42 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Gage Elementary School paraprofessional Michael Baumgartner works three jobs to make ends meet. 

"Lack of funding especially the lack of staffing in certain positions really makes it harder for educators to work in the classroom," Michael Baumgartner said. 

Baumgartner says - education is priceless. 

"It's very important to fund education because it boils down to not just an education and preparing that child for college, it's preparing that child for life, to be a functioning member of our society, to know the rules, to know how we function," Baumgartner said. 

Representative Tina Liebling says we need to do more. 

"Really school funding has not kept up with inflation over the years," Liebling said. "Students come in with a lot of needs. There's always a question of whether we're adequately funding our schools."

Senator Carla Nelson issued a statement and also attended the meeting saying, "We passed the largest education funding bill in Minnesota history. Education funding was increased by 1.3 billion dollars."

