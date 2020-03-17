How to help kids learn at home

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Governor of Minnesota having educators map out a blueprint for remote learning until March 27. But learning at home is much different than the classroom. Dan Feehan is running for Congress and he and his wife, Amy are both former educators.

Amy Feehan recommends resources like newsela.com, abcya.com and code.org as resources parents can use as they teach at home. Feehan maintains it's important parents establish structure.

"Keeping as much of a routine as possible, waking up, getting dressed, brushing your teeth, from there having some academics," Amy said. "Really sitting down with your kids and talking to them about what they want to use that time period too so that they are invested in that schedule together."

She recognizes some parents are without access to the internet and encourages creativity.

"As long as a kid reads for 45 minutes to an hour and a half every day, keep up the reading, whether it's bedtime reading, kids reading independently...reading to little sisters or pets," Amy said.

Before he was a political candidate, he was a teacher. Now Dan Feehan is campaigning to keep learning alive.

"This is the time all hands are on deck to make sure that continues to make sure students grow from learning, the expectations they have in the next academic calendar only get harder and harder," Dan said.

Private curriculum companies are making free resources for parents like zearn.com and ixl.com.