Economic Impact of New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve generates some economic buzz at Rochester hot spots. We're finding out how bars and restaurants gear up to make the New Year memorable.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

If you are one of the many Americans ready to welcome 2020 with open arms, you might be wondering: How do some of your favorite bars prepare?

"A lot of stocking and preparation, making sure we have a lot of alcohola nd mixed drinks," Jacob Peil, a server at Dooley's Pub, said.

Andrew Ferguson says it's one of their busiest days.

"It's usually an insane day, you get a lot of people that don't go out come down for it," Ferguson said.

Peil says nights like New Year's Eve are what keep him afloat.

"There are days like today where it super, super slow," Peil said. "Holiday nights are where it picks up and that's where we get most of our earnings."

Peil says he usually makes 200 to 300 dollars in tips on New Year's Eve, a hundred dollars more than what he usually makes.

Ferguson believes customers practice the season of giving well during the holidays.

"I would probably say they up a 25 percent more than they normally would," Ferguson said.

At Dooley's, waiters can generate a lot of money in sales when it comes to food and alcohol.

"Sales can range from 800 to 1500," Peil said.

So why do people choose to be generous and spend more money downtown rather than choosing to spend a more affordable evening at home?

"You can always sit and talk to someone, you meet people no matter what," Jackie Schneider said.

Human connection - it's what we seem to crave all the more during the holidays.

