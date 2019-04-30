Talking about vaping

KASSON, Minn. -

Kelli Schneider, a senior at Kasson-Mantorville High says vaping happens at the backs of buses and parking lots at her schools.

"I've seen a lot of people do it," Schenider said.

She says her peers are under the misguided impression that it's cool.

"I'm sure they look on the Internet and see all the cool trick videos that are out there and they want to try and do it themselves," Schneider said.

In reality - it's not only addictive but potentially dangerous.

"Vaping will increase the risk of cancer due to the damage to the DNA and your cells," Jesse Kasel, a school resource officer at the Kasson-Mantorville School District said.

But Schneider says it's not worth it.

"School is hard enough as it is without that extra stress that you have," Schneider said.

Tobacco 21 passed in Olmsted County and the cities of Albert Lea and Austin. The National Campaign aims to raise the minimum age for tobacco sales in the U.S. to 21.