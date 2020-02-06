Managing traffic on East River Road

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

People have filled out a petition to calm traffic on East River Road. They say the high volume, speeding and concerns for pedestrian and cyclist safety are why they want the city to take action as soon as possible.

"30 years ago, we hardly ever see a car go by, if they went by, it was fairly slow," Vern Speer said.

While growth is considered a good thing for most cities, many residents find the Med City's exponential growth troubling. Now - they're making their concerns known loud.

"As Rochester grows, it gets worse and worse," Speer said.

City Councilmember Shaun Palmer is listening to his constituents.

"Some people don't like traffic calming, some don't like speed bumps or speed tables because it makes more noise and slows things way down," Palmer said. "Some people do like that, closing a road is a pretty drastic step to do, but sometimes that works also," Palmer said.

For Speer - increased traffic is also cause for sleeplessness.

"I didn't used to have any problem sleeping all night long, now it's 6:00 in the morning and it's car after car after car," Speer said.

He knows the measures he wants the city to take.

"Block it off, one end or the other," Speer said.

Public Works will take input from the meeting and conduct a study - they'll later make a recommendation on what to do.