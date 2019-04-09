Requesting funding for flooding on East Main Street

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

The Albert Lea City Council is taking action by moving forward with requesting 3.5 million dollars from the State Legislature and Governor for flood mitigation. They hope to use the money to raise the level of the road above flood level or use a pumping system to get water out. City Administrator Chad Adams sat with KIMT to explain why they are desperate for help.

"East Main Street is a four-lane essentially right through the heart of the community," Adams said. "When that is shut down, and traffic is diverted. It impacts a number of businesses, dozens of businesses in the broader area of downtown. So it's really important we try to find a solution there."

Adams hopes to get funding approved by mid-May.