Med City takes part in Earth Hour

Major cities across the world take part in the world's largest movement to fight climate change. Tonight, Rochester is part of that effort.

Posted: Mar. 31, 2019 3:04 PM
Updated: Mar. 31, 2019 3:16 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

At Earth Hour, the City of Rochester will turn off City Hall dome lights in solidarity with places like the Empire State Building and Golden Gate Bridge. 

Zoey Jantsan is a World Wildlife Fund Ambassador who helps lead the efforts and explains why we should do our part to "go green." 

"Selfishly, so that we can enjoy our nature, we can enjoy our own habitat and we can enjoy our city," Jantsan said. "But globally on the macro-scale so that we can have sustainability so this place and this earth and this community can sustain for years to come." 

More than 75 cities and 180 countries take part in Earth Hour. 

