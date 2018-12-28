Clear
Driving Tips for Damp Roads

Roads are slippery -- here's some tips from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on what to do.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 10:14 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

With all this moisture, the best things to keep in mind while driving is to slow down, be aware and always keep your destination in mind.

The roads are not guaranteed to be nice and easy to drive -- one thing to watch out for is ice on bridges. A representative from the Minnesota Department of Transportation says potholes will not be a huge concern -- but because the ground is bare -- you might see a few. But potholes are a more springtime concern.

