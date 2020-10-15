Dr. Jill Biden visits the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Dr. Jill Bidne says her husband has a plan to end this pandemic, rebuild and reimagine a future she calls "better than ever."

Biden says that plan involves opening up our schools and childcare centers safely, protecting pre-existing conditions and making prescription drugs affordable for everyone and protecting Americans' rights to collectively bargain and create millions of good-paying jobs.

"Democrat and Republican, rural and urban, north to South, coast to coast, we're coming together, we're finding our differences are precious and our similarities are infinite," Dr. Biden said.

During her speech - Dr. Biden also said we don't have to agree on everything - but we can still love and respect one another.

MN GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan gave a statement to KIMT News 3. It says in part: : "In 19 days we are confident Minnesota voters will stand with our President's policies of putting America first and keeping our country strong for a generation to come."