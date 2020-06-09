Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Will a historic district move forward?

Designating a downtown commercial historic district in Rochester has been in the works by members of the Heritage Preservation Commission - or HPC - for at least 8 years. Last year - Council voted to table it. Property owners in the downtown area were worried they would lose control over their businesses. However - the HPC won't give up.

Posted: Jun 9, 2020 11:01 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

In a time of so much change, uncertainty and unrest, John Kruesel wants Rochester to retain some of its past. 

"I would hope that every community has some charm, some fabric, some regard to the past, not that everything old should be move forward into the future," Kruesel said. 

Kruesel has been disappointed at the lack of action taken by city leaders to move the historic landmark district forward. 

"To have blatant disregard for it, such as what I've seen these last 45 years here in Rochester is not expressing leadership," Kruesel said. 

At the Virtual Heritage Preservation Commission meeting - community development leaders discouraged the HPC from making a recommendation to Council to adopt the district. 

"They are not large corporations, this is their bread and butter, this is their biggest asset, and in the end we thought it was more important rather than to continue to have this divisiveness," Cindy Steinhauser, the Community Development Director said. 

But commissioners pushed back. 

"Every time this comes up, there's always some property owners who object to it and they come up with all reasons why this isn't the time, it's never the time," Commissioner Barry Skolnick said. 

To Kruesel - a historic district will allow Rochester to remain true to its roots and provide a measure of comfort to those shaken by the Med City's growth and change. 

"That gives them hope while they are here," Kruesel said. "They don't like to see the change happening in this community. I hear that hundreds and hundreds of times." 

The HPC voted to move forward for City Council to approve a landmark district. Council will revisit this later this month. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27886

Reported Deaths: 1197
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9372676
Ramsey3507155
Stearns207016
Nobles15925
Anoka158582
Dakota150465
Washington72137
Olmsted71112
Rice5763
Kandiyohi5211
Mower5042
Scott4862
Clay46230
Wright3582
Todd3502
Sherburne2542
Carver2502
Benton1883
Freeborn1770
Steele1720
Blue Earth1520
Martin1375
Lyon1332
St. Louis11914
Pine930
Cottonwood900
Nicollet8911
Unassigned8711
Winona8515
Watonwan830
Crow Wing825
Carlton770
Goodhue777
Otter Tail761
Chisago701
Polk642
Itasca5611
Dodge550
Chippewa521
Morrison510
Le Sueur491
Douglas470
Meeker461
Becker440
McLeod430
Jackson420
Murray410
Isanti390
Pennington340
Waseca300
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Faribault230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Sibley190
Brown182
Norman150
Pipestone140
Kanabec121
Marshall120
Big Stone120
Aitkin120
Wilkin113
Cass112
Pope100
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Renville80
Redwood70
Yellow Medicine70
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Grant50
Traverse50
Hubbard40
Roseau40
Red Lake40
Houston30
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 21662

Reported Deaths: 605
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4741143
Woodbury291537
Black Hawk179450
Buena Vista11422
Linn98580
Dallas95926
Marshall92418
Wapello64318
Johnson6268
Crawford5732
Muscatine56641
Tama41529
Scott38710
Dubuque36421
Louisa35011
Pottawattamie34310
Sioux3190
Jasper27417
Wright2420
Washington2009
Warren1741
Plymouth1632
Story1491
Allamakee1204
Mahaska10013
Poweshiek938
Hamilton830
Webster811
Boone770
Clarke751
Henry742
Bremer726
Des Moines702
Taylor670
Clinton651
Guthrie553
Dickinson510
Cedar501
Cherokee460
Benton441
Monroe436
Osceola380
Shelby380
Jones370
Jefferson360
Marion350
Cerro Gordo341
Buchanan341
Clay340
Clayton343
Iowa330
Hardin320
Lee310
Emmet310
Franklin300
Sac300
Madison292
Fayette280
Davis280
Monona270
Harrison260
Lyon260
Winneshiek240
Lucas222
Hancock220
Mills200
Humboldt201
Pocahontas200
Delaware191
Grundy190
Floyd191
Carroll171
Appanoose173
Butler161
Page160
Kossuth160
Ida150
Keokuk150
Jackson140
Calhoun140
Greene140
Cass130
Chickasaw130
Audubon131
Howard120
Winnebago110
Union110
Van Buren100
Adair90
Montgomery92
Palo Alto70
Adams70
Mitchell40
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Unassigned40
Worth30
Wayne20
Decatur20
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Wednesday Showers
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/9

Image

Will A Historic District Move Forward?

Image

Monitoring river levels in Olmsted County

Image

Charles City Flooding

Image

Mudslides and downed trees near Lanesboro

Image

An essential business remains open

Image

Mayo Researcher named Bush Fellow

Image

Tracking potential flooding in North Iowa

Image

Complete Auto Repair doing essential work

Image

Ethanol Industry Comeback?

Community Events