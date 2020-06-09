Will a historic district move forward?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

In a time of so much change, uncertainty and unrest, John Kruesel wants Rochester to retain some of its past.

"I would hope that every community has some charm, some fabric, some regard to the past, not that everything old should be move forward into the future," Kruesel said.

Kruesel has been disappointed at the lack of action taken by city leaders to move the historic landmark district forward.

"To have blatant disregard for it, such as what I've seen these last 45 years here in Rochester is not expressing leadership," Kruesel said.

At the Virtual Heritage Preservation Commission meeting - community development leaders discouraged the HPC from making a recommendation to Council to adopt the district.

"They are not large corporations, this is their bread and butter, this is their biggest asset, and in the end we thought it was more important rather than to continue to have this divisiveness," Cindy Steinhauser, the Community Development Director said.

But commissioners pushed back.

"Every time this comes up, there's always some property owners who object to it and they come up with all reasons why this isn't the time, it's never the time," Commissioner Barry Skolnick said.

To Kruesel - a historic district will allow Rochester to remain true to its roots and provide a measure of comfort to those shaken by the Med City's growth and change.

"That gives them hope while they are here," Kruesel said. "They don't like to see the change happening in this community. I hear that hundreds and hundreds of times."

The HPC voted to move forward for City Council to approve a landmark district. Council will revisit this later this month.