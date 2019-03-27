Designating area for downtown district

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
PVN, which stands for Preservation Design Works, says the Rochester Downtown Commercial Historic District meets the criteria to be designed a landmark after visiting sites and consulting historic newspaper articles, photographs, maps and books. John Kruesel says this is big news for the city.
"This is a big step forward after let's say many parties being engaged with this process for 45 years or more," Kruesel said.
The next step is to inform the property owners in the approved recommended district of the designation before City Council rules on any steps forward.
