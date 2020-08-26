When will downtown construction end?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Downtown Rochester is a place bustling with people.

There have been a lot of closures and project updates in the Heart of the City this summer. City Councilmember Mark Bilderback concedes there has been a lot more work than usual.

"We're bringing in new businesses, new types of things happening, the apartments, the condos, the living facilities, bigger buildings," Bilderback said.

Rochester - he says - needs to update its infrastructure.

"The water, the sewer, plus the fact that the water and the sewer lines were old," Bilderback said.

Residents in Rochester say it's been tough navigating the streets.

"Troublesome especially when you are driving to work and to downtown area, trying to park in different areas, not knowing when the construction is and when it's changing," Alex Bohlmann said.

Angie Dodoro agrees.

"The last two years it has been really bad around here all of the streets as soon as one's done, something else is starting," Dodoro said.

Bilderback says construction season wraps up by October - but there will be more to come.

"Unfortunately, the city has to grow," Bilderback said. "Unfortunately when things had to escalate this year with COVID and construction, the worse thing could have been if we had not done it."

Center Street and 1st Avenue will be closed for a month. Also - sewer work will keep happening at 1st Avenue Northwest at 3rd Street - that will be closed for about another month. 6th Avenue Northwest opened up this week and 7th Avenue will open up next week. Here's a link to keep up with Rochester closures and project updates.