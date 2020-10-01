Dooley's Pub granted rent reductions

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Councilmember Michael Wojcik tells KIMT News 3 - the City of Rochester reduced rent for Dooley's Pub. Some months - it was reduced - others entirely waived. Wojcik says - if businesses want to be supported - the city expects reasonable conduct from them.

This announcement comes after Olmsted County suspended their food and beverage license - after a Youtube video showed unmasked people pouring shots into customers' mouths.

"We've seen a number of incidences of irresponsible management, staff behavior at that establishment, it's been an ongoing problem for us for many years," Wojcik said. "I think that had the Council been aware of this and had this been brought to us for a vote, we probably would not have done rent reductions there."

Wojcik says the business is now paying full rent again. In a statement to KIMT News 3, Dooley's owner Tory Runkle says in part: "Thousands of other tenants in the state that are facing the harsh reality of this shutdown and continued COVID restrictions are working with their landlords. Why would I be any different?"