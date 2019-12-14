Clear

Christmas Anonymous spreads holiday cheer

The holiday season is the perfect time to give back - people in Rochester aren't holding back when it comes to donating.

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 7:05 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

"Christmas Anonymous" is a volunteer organization where parents can shop for items without having to worry about money. 

A part of Fifth Avenue Southwest was closed off so all of the donated items could be distributed to families in need. Families could shop in a "store" without having to worry about cash. 

Parents come without their kids - so their children believe they get all the presents from Santa - hence the name "Christmas Anonymous." 

"I think it's important the children for these families have the same kind of experience all of our families have, the whole Santa thing and stuff like that," Gail Sauter, the vice president said. 

The distribution today gives truth behind the phrase: It's better to give than to receive. 

"This gets you in the Christmas spirit more than anything else, giving back to our community and making sure everyone experiences what we all do," Sauter said. 

This helped serve 650 families in Olmsted County. 

