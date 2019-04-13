Clear
Raising awareness for organ donation

The 5th Annual Donate Life Day in Rochester happened to raise awareness of the need for organ donation.

Posted: Apr. 13, 2019 12:43 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Mayor Kim Norton joined the families of donors and orgon donor advocates in a walk of remembrance. 

114,000 people are on the waiting list for a transplant and nearly 22 people die every day from not getting the organs they need. 

