DMC takes over Rochester with vision for the future

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Development Agency celebrated two big moments with the opening of one discovery square - 90, 000-square foot healthcare innovation center and the Discovery Walk Interactive Experience - a linear parkway along 2nd Avenue Southwest connecting from Soldiers Field Park to Heart of the City.

It's the chance to see into the future - a future Rochester that could be bigger... busier and grander than any resident can foresee.

"This discovery walk is a great way to bring people downtown, bring people to a central location. I think it will help build more community and just really brighten up the space," Ashlyn, a resident said.

"I would like to have sort of a lusher environment, making it a really green area for people to walk," Barry Skolnick said.

And the clock is ticking to get this parkway going.

"Next year will be our first year of starting to do the next phase of planning for discovery walk, so it will be a multi-year process," Lisa Clarke with DMC said.

Some are excited to see what will happen next.

"I think it's awesome, personally I love a bigger city and all the amenities, and things like that that come with that, the excitement, the opportunity and I think Rochester has the potential to be that kind of a space," Ashlyn said.

Others are skeptical.

"I don't wanna see all the buildings being modern, I would like to see more, at least some of the old elements of Rochester," Skolnick said.

An evolving city moving at a fast pace but DMC says this is a city of the future.

"DMC is evolving Rochester, we're transforming Rochester, but in a deliberate and thoughtful way. Our intention is to keep the fabric of Rochester, what we are the interactive experience tonight was free to attend and open to all," Clarke said.