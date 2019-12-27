Looking back on DMC 2019

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

DMC has completed many projects in 2019 ranging from One Discovery Square to the Chateau Theatre Renovation, Hilton Hotel and the renovation of Fourth Street. Most residents like the growth.

"Really, I think it's all been positive changes, they've done a lot of cleaning up of things that have been not so good before," Brandon Chalstrom said.

Cindy Dilworth agrees.

"The hotels are gonna be great, the Rochester Hilton over there is fabulous," Dilworth said. "I don't even feel like I'm in Rochester when I go there."

But John Kruesel - the owner of an antique store is skeptical about the impact.

"Wherever you look, you will see empty storefronts, you will see businesses that have closed their doors," Kruesel said. "Why is this happening? I would say it has to due with increased tax base that has come about with DMC."

Kruesel believes all the new additions don't necessarily add any benefits to natives and residents like himself.

"The hotels we've got, who are they inviting to? They are inviting to the people that can pay the most," Kruesel said. "That's going to injure the ability of the common person that has been coming here for 50, 60, 70 years that can afford to come here."

Building a medical hub for the future while not losing the charm of Rochester - it's the biggest question and conflict DMC poses for people.

"As long as they keep getting good restaurants, good hotels, there's going to be still that hometown feeling," Dilworth said.

"I hear 15-20 times a day, we just had one coming down from the Twin Cities in the shop today asking what is there to do in Rochester? That's hard to answer," Kruesel said.

Some other projects completed next year are the Hyatt House, Hotel Indigo and the renovation of the Wells Fargo building on Peace Plaza.