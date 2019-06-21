Mayor addresses hiring diverse Police Department

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Mayor Kim Norton talked to the Human Rights Commission about how Chief Jim Franklin is working to attract a more diverse set of police officers. People of color make up 17 percent of officers, slightly up from the past rate which was 16 percent. Mayor Norton talks about the struggles of recruiting people who would have to take an oath to "protect and serve."

"Policing has become less appealing to young people as well for those very reasons," Norton said. "Maybe it's a scary place to be." The Human Rights Commission also asked Norton if they would ever publicize police diversity statistics. Norton says there are lots of rules surrounding that but says Chief fFanklin would be happy to sit with whoever wants to talk.