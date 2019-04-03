Clear
Families consider options once North Winneshiek School District closes

The North Winneshiek School District is closing after this school year. As a result - some students are going to Decorah schools and others are moving to the Mabel-Canton District. We find out what the transition will be like for families and students.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 12:12 AM
Updated: Apr. 3, 2019 12:12 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

MABEL, Minn. -

Touring classrooms and meeting teachers is what parents do - but for second-grader Jocelynn, changing schools means the world.

"I want good books, lots of good books," Jocelynn said.

So far, Mabel-Canton School District would appear to be making the grade.

"It really has good teachers, all the teachers so far are real good and really nice," Jocelynn said.

While little Jocelynn appears ready to take the changes in stride, changing schools can be traumatic for youngsters.

"It's hard going to a different school," Maddison Michels, a senior at Mabel-Canton Public School said. "You don't know what different classes are like. And you don't necessarily know everyone you are going to come in contact with. Different personalities and I do feel for them."

Jessica Whalen is Jocelynn's mother and is leaning toward Mabel. Choosing this close-knit community isn't a difficult decision.

"It's just that my girls stay together and that we're close to home," Whalen said.

This means Jocelynn will have a brand-new school with brand-new beginnings.

"If there were no school, the world would be down and would drop down real hard," Jocelynn said. "Everyone wouldn't know how to read."

The Mabel-Canton Superintendent estimates 15 to 20 Students will transfer from North Winn School District by September.

