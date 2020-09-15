Teachers share pros and cons of distance learning

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The teachers were honest with the School Board about the trials and tribulations of distance learning so far.

Both teachers say they want to give students credit for learning remotely. It's rewarding to see kids becoming independent learners. Becoming more self-sufficient will help them when they start high school, but the teachers explained there are definitely some drawbacks of distance learning.

"Compared to students that might have laptop or computer where everything works seamlessly, Apple and Google just aren't really meshing right now," Ian Naatz said. "That's been a real big struggle. When they have technological issues, it really takes a day or two in order to fix them."