Updates on Rochester Public Schools Discipline Disparities

In February 2016, the Office of Civil Rights determined students of color in Rochester Public Schools were being unfairly disciplined. But new data shows racial discipline disparities remain.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 12:13 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

While the number of referrals in Rochester Public Schools have gone down 6 percent, there are still disparities when it comes to the discipline data that was released today. 

Only 0.5 percent of American Indians and 10.8 percent of Hispanics were suspended this year but nearly 40 percent of African-American were suspended. 33 percent of Caucasion students were suspended.

Heidi Wilkins is a member of the Racial Equity Advisory Team. 

"We've gone through since the formation of the racial equity advisory team, a full class of students from freshmen to seniors who have not seen any improvement," Wilkins said.

