New housing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Construction of attached single family family homes at the northwest corner of Jordyn Road Northwest and 19th Street Northwest will fill a big need. Councilmember Michael Wojcik maintains they are sorely needed.

"We have a housing shortage at all levels in Rochester," Wojcik said. "Ultimately because we have so many people looking for housing than have it, any little thing helps, even when it's not directly affordable like this and this is a good infill site as well."

Developer Jon Cravath is in charge of the project - and came to City Council tonight to take issue with some of the body's demands. For instance - the city wants a street connection from the development to an adjoining neighborhood.

"There's an elevation grid change of 75 feet in a very short distance, it's going to create extremely steep driveways to anybody that lives in that and it's going to be extremely cost, it'll cost a lot of money," Cravath said.

Cravath says designating a planned cul-de-sac as a private street rather than a public right-of-way is unfair.

"They are going to make everyone who lives in that private cul-de-sac pay for their own snow removal and maintenance, they are going to do it everywhere," Cravath said.

But City Councilmember Michael Wojcik defends Counci's position.

"If we don't put that connecting road in there what we're reall doing is creating a network of roads that's only for the subdivision at which point it doesn't make sense for them to be public roads in the first place," Wojcik said.