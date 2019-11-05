Clear

New housing in Rochester

As Rochester grows - so does the city's need for more housing. That's why a developer is coming in to build more single family homes. But City Council has approved a few rules one developer doesn't completely agree with leading to some friction.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 12:13 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Construction of attached single family family homes at the northwest corner of Jordyn Road Northwest and 19th Street Northwest will fill a big need. Councilmember Michael Wojcik maintains they are sorely needed. 

"We have a housing shortage at all levels in Rochester," Wojcik said. "Ultimately because we have so many people looking for housing than have it, any little thing helps, even when it's not directly affordable like this and this is a good infill site as well." 

Developer Jon Cravath is in charge of the project - and came to City Council tonight to take issue with some of the body's demands. For instance - the city wants a street connection from the development to an adjoining neighborhood. 

"There's an elevation grid change of 75 feet in a very short distance, it's going to create extremely steep driveways to anybody that lives in that and it's going to be extremely cost, it'll cost a lot of money," Cravath said. 

Cravath says designating a planned cul-de-sac as a private street rather than a public right-of-way is unfair. 

"They are going to make everyone who lives in that private cul-de-sac pay for their own snow removal and maintenance, they are going to do it everywhere," Cravath said. 

But City Councilmember Michael Wojcik defends Counci's position. 

"If we don't put that connecting road in there what we're reall doing is creating a network of roads that's only for the subdivision at which point it doesn't make sense for them to be public roads in the first place," Wojcik said. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Snow in the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Salvage yard burns for the 2nd time in 3-years

Image

New officer in Clear Lake

Image

Developing in Northwest Rochester

Image

Superlarks ready for state tournament

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 11/4

Image

John Marshall Honors Veterans

Image

Safe Winter Driving

Image

Too Many Animals in Rochester Homes

Image

Apartment Shooting Investigation

Image

Shooting in Rochester

Community Events