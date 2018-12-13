Clear
Disagreements Over Kasson Water Tower Sign

Kasson City Council and the Historical Society are disagreeing over the location, color scheme and language of the future sign.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 11:30 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

KASSON, Minn. -

The Water Tower in Kasson is a gem in the community -- so much so that City Council and the Dodge County Historical Society are going to bat over certain details of the sign.

The Historical Society wants text with black and gold lettering and font big enough for pedestrians to view. They also want the title of the sign to be "Kasson Stone Water Tower."

But three members of City Council presented their own script for the sign for approval. The city prefers a blue and aluminum color scheme with more official, governmental language.

Donald Westfall, the Executive Director of the Dodge County Historical Society believes the city will regret the Council's preferred version of the sign.

"I think eventually they would wish they hadn't chosen that one because one would possibly stick out like a sore thumb as far as how it looks compared to other historical markers in the area," Westfall said.

The Mayor of Kasson, Chris McKern, wants the Committee in charge of the Water Tower to make a decision quickly.

"Let's keep perspective on what we are talking about here," McKern said. "We have a 3-million dollar levy we just passed. I would like to lose sleep over that than the water tower."

The ad hoc water tower committee will meet sometime before the next City Council meeting to find common ground on the water tower sign.

