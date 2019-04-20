Clear
Members of mosque disagreeing over membership fees

Protesters are going out every Friday afternoon because they claim there is no transparency from the board on an increase in membership fees but a member of the board says this is all a big misunderstanding.

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 1:57 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

On this beautiful day, members of the Mosque are expressing disappointment.

"Our membership fees were 180 dollars for the whole year and they increased it to 2400," Fatiya Mohamed said. "What they are doing is marginalizing the community. The majority of the community that come here are just working class citizens that come here from 9-5 that can't afford 2400 a month."

Mohamed says there is no transparency from the Board. She fears they consider demolishing the mosque to make room for other projects.

"We don't want our Masjet to be sold," Mohamed said. "We don't want people doing back deals with a construction company and stuff trying to liquidate our assets."

But Rashed Ferdous, a member of the Board maintains there are no plans for new developments.

"There's nothing like this as far as I know and we won't do it knowingly like that," Ferdous said.

As for membership fees, Ferdous says an increase was unavoidable.

"We were trying to have a plan to survive and sustain the mosque and increase the membership fees because we need money to pay the bills every month," Ferdous said.

Mohamed will remain vocal.

"We'll be here with our boards signing our petition making sure people know in the community this is what is going on in the mosque," Mohamed said.

But Ferdous insists - he just wants to sit down and talk things out.

"It would probably be nice if they would actualy come and sit at the table and bring all those grievances," Ferdous said.

Protesters say they will continue coming out each Friday to protest.

Article Comments

Tracking awesome weather into the weekend.
