Helping people return to work

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

To celebrate - Possabilities - a charity for children and adults with disabilities is inviting 12 people to return to work in a self-contained building allowing for social distancing. To celebrate, the charity held a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Heidi Chaney is a participant. She has cerebral palsy and labels test tubes for Mayo Clinic.

"People with disabilities get looked at and stereotyped as being disabled when in fact - they are so much more," Chaney said. "It's the old saying, never judge a book by its cover."

For more information about their mission, visit here.