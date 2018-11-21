The Diocese of Winona-Rochester Filing for Bankruptcy

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Bishop John M. Quinn of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester believes the decision to file for bankruptcy is the best way to handle the allegations of sexual assault.

"In other words, the bankruptcy judge will be able to make very objective decisions about the compensation of those victims," Quinn said.

The Diocese is facing 121 claims of child sexual abuse from claims under the Minnesota Child Victims Act. Even though the pending claims of sexual abuse happened between 1960 and 1986, the Diocese is taking action to provide justice to survivors by using the money from the bankruptcy to compensate the victims.

Mack Eleid, a doctor at Mayo Clinic who also attends service at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelis, believes the Diocese is making the right decision.

"I think it's unfortunate and I think...but it makes sense given all of the expenses and the costs."

Eleid believes the Church needs to continue acknowledging the past.

"I think it's an important thing to talk about," Eleid said.