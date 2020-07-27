Did the School Board violate a law?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Wojcik also believes the School Board violated the Minnesota Open Meeting law by holding cosed-door meetings about the land. Wojcik wrote to the Department of Administration and asked if the School Board was in the wrong. The Department of Administration wrote back and suggested Wojcik submit a data request to the School Board to examine all of the board's communications.

"There's just a lot going on, and we need to be able to trust the School District is going to be following the laws and making decisions, weighing all of the evidence," Wojcik said. "If you have secret meetings and closed meetings you aren't supposed to, you lose public trust and that's where my frustration comes in."

KIMT News 3 reached out to Rochester Public Schools and the School Board Chair for a statement. They declined to comment.