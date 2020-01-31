Making insulin more affordable

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

To help Minnesotans with diabetes, Gov. Tim Walz is proposing a bill that would increase access to affordable insulin. It's called the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act.

Many think it's a good idea.

"We should be focused on the care of others more than focused on gaining wealth for ourselves," George Koch said.

The bill is named after Alec Smith - who was from Minneapolis and died of diabetes since he couldn't afford insulin.