Design Team Proposal chosen for RPS

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The District approved a proposal from architectural and engineering firm LHB/CRW to design the new middle school and three new elementary schools.

Superintendent Michael Muñoz talks about the steps it took to get to this part of the process.

"It's just a process we use, whenever we do projects like this, we put out an RFP, people come in and make bids," Muñoz said. "When I mean by blind scoring, they look at their proposals, we don't know the name of the company, we just look at the proposals, then they are scored, the top 3 are brought in for face-to-face interviews."

The design fee for the new schools is just over 7.5 million dollars.