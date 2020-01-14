Who are people supporting after the debates?

ROCHESTER, Minn. -
In downtown Rochester, there were people from both sides of the aisle who have different thoughts on this election season.
"I'm going to stick with Trump and as far as the Democrats, I think they are actually hurting is my point of view," Fred Jones said.
But Allyson Britton wants a Democratic candidate to win.
"Supporting the Republican party right now is not doing them any favors," Britton said. "I live in a farming community, obviously Minnesota is a farming community. You have a lot of rangers that are failing and going out of business just like I do."
