How Delivery Drivers Endure the Cold

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Bliss Harlow is a DoorDash driver and military wife enduring the Minnesota winter to deliver burgers and fries to Med City residents.

"I chose to continue to do it because it's extra money for the family that we need and the company is making incentives by adding an additional 4 to 6 dollars for delivery which makes it a little more worth our while," Harlow said.

With slick roads and children in tow, Harlow is smart about staying safe.

"I personally stay safe by just kind of bundling up, and keeping the car running, I lock my doors and whatnot in between deliveries," Harlow said. "I just go straight in and straight out."

When ordering from Doordash, customers might have noticed a message warning their delivery could be delayed due to the weather.

"It makes it to where we're not getting penalized for just taking our time getting to those locations," Harlow said.

Just a few minutes down the road, Lexi Meyer has been delivering pizza all day for Godfather's Pizza. Meyer is more worried about other drivers impacting her safety.

"I can control myself but the other people you never know what other people can be doing or what they do but just always make sure you pay attention," Meyer said.

And as these brave delivery people venture out to deliver warm comfort foods, Meyer asks one thing from valued customers.

"Just making sure you are kind to them," Meyer said. "And if you want to offer them into your home, you can, just be thankful."