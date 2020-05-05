Deficits in Minnesota's budget

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

When Minnesota state officials announce there would be a budget projection, Economics expert Rayce Hardy knew something was wrong.

"When there was an announcement that there was going to be a projection, there had to be something serious," Hardy said.

Today's projections confirmed what we already suspected: COVID-19 is not looking good for the state of Minnesota.

"This is a drastic spike, there's nothing in myl ife that has been this drastic, you have to go back to the Great Depression to get a spike this slow," Hardy said.

Dr. Amy Williams - a dean with the Mayo Clinic practice - says the healthcare giant is ready to return to business.

"Getting back on track will be a big help for Mayo, we'll be able to close that gap that we have now as far as revenue and that will help us serve others, that will help us bring our staff back," Dr. Amy Williams, a dean with the Mayo Clinic practice said.

Hardy says offering elective surgeries again will help the state.

"It's a domino effect that I think will have a very positive impact - healthcare's a big thing in Minnesota," Hardy said.

But he also acknowledges the state has a tough road ahead.

"If the numbers are true, that we haven't quite reached our peak yet with the virus, this deficit could possibly even grow," Hardy said.

Mayo Clinic tells KIMT News 3 they are prepared to handle elective surgeries during this pandemic. They can model the activity of the virus per county in any state and model resources like beds, staff and personal protective equipment to treat COVID patients. Dr. Williams also tells KIMT News 3 some patients have been waiting since February for their elective surgeries.