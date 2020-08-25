Defending law enforcement

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis is disheartened by the state of the country - and he's not alone in his thinking.

"I never thought, I never dreamed we would be talking about public order, the rule of law, ending a forced economic lockdown that keeps our kids out of school and socially isolated - like they are criminals," Lewis said.

Supporters expressed gratitude for the police.

"It just doesn't make any sense to me, that if you have any problem with the police, you'll burn some guy's car lot, like over in Kenosha right now. What does the business have to do with the police?" Frank Bernau, the Chair of the Dodge County Republicans said.

Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose insists - not all law enforcement agencies are inherently racist. He says different agencies employ different tactics.

"You got to take a case by case basis to look at the details and to look at actually happened, I'm not saying any of those are right or wrong or indifferent, I'm just saying, you got to give the officer an opportunity as well," Rose said.

Lewis is outraged by the actions of democratic politicians - and promises he'll restore law & order.

"This is not just a public policy blunder, this is a scandal," Lewis said.

And Rose - who is charged with guarding his community - promises there's still a lot of good in his chosen profession.

"The narrative we have nationwide today with law enforcement, you got to ask why would somebody want to be a cop at this time? It's such a great field, it's such a rewarding field," Rose said.