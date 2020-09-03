Clear

Sen. Smith leads effort to support dairy farmers

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture reports milk prices have been low the past five years. It's reality that's been hitting dairy farmers hard. That's why U.S. Sen. Tina Smith wants to create fair market access for them.

Posted: Sep 3, 2020 10:54 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

Smith is leading a bipartisan group of 25 senators to enforce dairy provisions for the agriculture section of the United States Mexico Canada Agreement. 

Sen. Smith wants to make sure the agreement creates new export opportunities for milk producers. She also wants an equitable playing field for dairy exports in Mexico and Canada. 

"Canada is not following through on the commitments that they made in the trade deal," Smith said. "I gathered, I led an effort, a bipartisan effort with my colleagues to reach out to the Secretary of Agriculture, and the US Trade Representative and ask them to really push the enforcement that happens will get us the trade deal we negotiated."

Joni Ernst and Amy Klobuchar were among the senators that signed with Smith. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 77085

Reported Deaths: 1882
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23372883
Ramsey9311299
Dakota6084112
Anoka4816121
Stearns330622
Washington307154
Scott206832
Olmsted205824
Nobles187013
Blue Earth13035
Wright12776
Rice12078
Mower11873
Carver11404
Sherburne93013
Clay91340
St. Louis90824
Kandiyohi8251
Lyon5403
Winona50717
Todd4522
Nicollet44515
Watonwan4454
Steele4412
Benton4123
Freeborn4021
Le Sueur3862
McLeod3691
Beltrami3271
Chisago3211
Crow Wing31516
Otter Tail2974
Waseca2713
Goodhue2629
Martin2377
Polk2044
Cottonwood2020
Becker2012
Itasca20112
Carlton1961
Pipestone1899
Isanti1790
Douglas1731
Dodge1580
Pine1570
Unassigned15752
Murray1432
Chippewa1421
Sibley1403
Brown1332
Wabasha1250
Morrison1211
Faribault1160
Meeker1122
Rock1100
Cass1053
Mille Lacs1043
Jackson971
Pennington941
Yellow Medicine941
Koochiching893
Fillmore860
Renville846
Houston800
Roseau730
Redwood710
Lincoln700
Kanabec656
Swift651
Pope640
Grant554
Stevens541
Aitkin511
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Hubbard460
Norman460
Marshall380
Mahnomen371
Big Stone350
Lake340
Red Lake290
Traverse210
Clearwater190
Lac qui Parle180
Lake of the Woods130
Kittson80
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 66259

Reported Deaths: 1125
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13547227
Woodbury417756
Johnson416426
Black Hawk384376
Linn301894
Story258416
Dallas239738
Scott225921
Dubuque206436
Buena Vista183012
Marshall166732
Pottawattamie166634
Wapello109551
Webster10489
Muscatine97652
Sioux9173
Clinton85713
Cerro Gordo84820
Crawford8413
Warren7926
Plymouth77218
Tama62929
Jasper59230
Des Moines5815
Wright5201
Marion5111
Lee4475
Dickinson4316
Carroll4293
Louisa39614
Bremer3567
Boone3504
Washington34911
Franklin30317
Henry2964
Hamilton2862
Clarke2413
Clay2383
Hardin2321
Delaware2313
Mahaska23018
Winneshiek2244
Emmet2238
Floyd2203
Jackson2191
Shelby2191
Butler2132
Benton2111
Poweshiek1858
Allamakee1845
Clayton1843
Buchanan1761
Jones1762
Guthrie1745
Madison1672
Winnebago16610
Hancock1582
Cedar1551
Humboldt1522
Lyon1522
Harrison1502
Fayette1441
Cherokee1412
Howard1372
Grundy1331
Mills1321
Pocahontas1312
Calhoun1302
Kossuth1220
Sac1210
Jefferson1200
Palo Alto1190
Iowa1161
Mitchell1140
Monroe1148
Page1140
Taylor1131
Cass1122
Chickasaw1120
Monona1071
Van Buren1031
Osceola990
Lucas975
Union923
Appanoose873
Davis863
Montgomery825
Worth800
Keokuk691
Fremont610
Greene580
Wayne542
Adair491
Decatur470
Ida450
Audubon391
Ringgold311
Adams220
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
More rain coming in for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Free Drive-In Movies at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds

Image

Dog reunites with owner after car theft

Image

Feehan Convenes Law Enforcement Experts for Listening Session

Image

Free drive-in movies at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds

Image

Local businesses hope holiday weekend brings tourism dollars

Image

Rotarians give layettes to moms in Nicaragua

Image

Clear Lake preps for interesting matchup with Regina

Image

Weeding out Fact Vs. Fiction

Image

clip of brook

Image

Feehan convenes law enforcement roundtable

Community Events