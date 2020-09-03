Sen. Smith leads effort to support dairy farmers

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Smith is leading a bipartisan group of 25 senators to enforce dairy provisions for the agriculture section of the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.

Sen. Smith wants to make sure the agreement creates new export opportunities for milk producers. She also wants an equitable playing field for dairy exports in Mexico and Canada.

"Canada is not following through on the commitments that they made in the trade deal," Smith said. "I gathered, I led an effort, a bipartisan effort with my colleagues to reach out to the Secretary of Agriculture, and the US Trade Representative and ask them to really push the enforcement that happens will get us the trade deal we negotiated."

Joni Ernst and Amy Klobuchar were among the senators that signed with Smith.