Deer hunters react to deer dumped near Zumbro River

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

A state conservation office got an ominous call. Someone had slain white-tail deer and strewn the carcassas just outside of Kellogg.

Jeff Minske has been hunting deer for nearly half a century and was infuriated by the slaughter.

"It sickens me," Jeff Minske said. "Obviously whoever did this, they're not hunters, they're poachers."

Jeremy Schmit, part of a Deer Conservation group, found out about the poaching via social media.

"Acts like this, of poaching, illegal dumping, just bring down the hunting industry," Schmit said. "Whoever did this come forward. Cut it out. It's not worth the time. It gives everyone a bad name."

For any tips, make sure to call the Turn in Poachers hotline at 1-800-652-9093.