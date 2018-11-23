Clear

How Rochester Residents Stay Safe with Holiday Decorations

Christmas lights are beautiful -- but can potentially be dangerous. Here is how residents stay safe.

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 12:05 AM
Updated: Nov. 23, 2018 12:05 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Kayla Dukart is known for her lavish light displays -- it's a tradition she inherited from her father. To ensure her safety, she always makes sure everything is plugged in.

"We make sure everything is safe, the less plugins the better," Dukart said.

It takes her about half a day to put the decorations up, but says it's worth it.

"The lights mean joy and happiness," Dukart said.

She also makes sure to wear the proper attire and not go on a slippery roof.

Mike Boyer's family is known for his lavish Halloween Haunted House. He also uses tons of lights for his home. He admits he has fallen off the ladder before but says he is extra cautious when powering the lights.

"I make sure I don't have too much going on in one circuit," Boyer said.

Neighbors also seem to love the displays. Michael Molko lives close to the Boyers and said he loves the lights since he doesn't decorate much.

"I think it's very festive," Molko said. "It kind of plays into the innocence of the holidays. I think they are very nice."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Rain returns for Black Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Albert Lea wrestlers sign with power programs

Image

Making sure leftovers are safe

Image

Thanksgiving Away from Home

Image

Holiday Decoration Safety

Image

Safely using holiday decorations

Image

Bears vs. Lions

Image

Thanksgiving Day Shopping

Image

Salvation Army Thanksgiving

Image

Sharing a meal with those in need

Image

Cooking a turkey in a microwave

Community Events