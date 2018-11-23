How Rochester Residents Stay Safe with Holiday Decorations

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Kayla Dukart is known for her lavish light displays -- it's a tradition she inherited from her father. To ensure her safety, she always makes sure everything is plugged in.

"We make sure everything is safe, the less plugins the better," Dukart said.

It takes her about half a day to put the decorations up, but says it's worth it.

"The lights mean joy and happiness," Dukart said.

She also makes sure to wear the proper attire and not go on a slippery roof.

Mike Boyer's family is known for his lavish Halloween Haunted House. He also uses tons of lights for his home. He admits he has fallen off the ladder before but says he is extra cautious when powering the lights.

"I make sure I don't have too much going on in one circuit," Boyer said.

Neighbors also seem to love the displays. Michael Molko lives close to the Boyers and said he loves the lights since he doesn't decorate much.

"I think it's very festive," Molko said. "It kind of plays into the innocence of the holidays. I think they are very nice."