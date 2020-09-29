Residents square off on debate night

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -

Tension running high as two presidential candidates made their bid for the White House. Members of both the Freeborn County GOP and DFL talk about how they viewed the debate.

"It's like a nightmare, every day you wake up, and there's a new bad thing going on," Julie Ackland, Freeborn County DFL Chairman said. "One thing that's great is we haven't gotten into a war yet."

Freeborn County GOP Vice Chair Robert Hoffman talks about why he supports the President.

"I was a Democrat in a past life and became a Republican supporting President Trump mainly because I'm a business man," Hoffman said.

The topic of the President's failure to release his tax returns surfaced early. The discussion followed a New York Times investigation revealing the commander-in-chief has paid very little federal income tax for years.

"He paid 750 dollars and several years ago, I paid 15,000," Ackland said. "So is that fair? No."

Hoffman disagrees.

"I don't honestly think a candidate's candidacy or a candidate's service necessarily has to be reflected by their tax returns," Hoffman said.

Hoffman hosted a watch party in his Albert Lea office. Hoffman says he's gotten physically and verbally attacked because he backs President Trump.

"I know how they feel and mine was just from having a Trump shirt or sticker on, it's a divide that needs to end from each side," Hoffman said.

Freeborn County DFL leader Julie Ackland says the political polarization is likely to last as long as the Trump presidency lasts.

"We have a lot at stake, fairness and good policies that we need to be brought forth," Ackland said.

The next debate happens Oct. 15.