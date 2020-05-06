Dealing with mobile meat sellers

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Before you take out your wallet, take note of the legitimacy of your meat seller.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook warning followers a person is door-knocking, selling meat out of a white van.

Sheriff Scott Rose wants to remind you - it's risky to buy meat from unlicensed vendors.

"You don't know where the meat's coming from, it could be outdated or improperly refrigerated meat, which could cause, it could harbor a variety of bacteria, it could cause injury or death, e.coli, all sorts of issues with raw meat, poultry and seafood," Sheriff Rose said.

Rose wants to remind you that if you have someone coming to your door to sell meat, make sure you ask if they have a permit from the city.