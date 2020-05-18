ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Usually, the homeless would be able to stay in a safe space like the Rochester Public Library. But during the pandemic - they spend their days at the Mayo Civic Center. For now - their future will be determined month-by-month.

Mayor Kim Norton believes keeping this safe haven open will help stop the potential spread of the coronavirus. Linda Atkinson is one woman who benefits. She stops by each day for a warm meal.

"It helps so many people, all walks of life that have been here through major trauma in their lives that make them homeless," Atkinson said.

The Day Center will keep operating for now - but Mayor Kim Norton harbors a dream: for something that will last.

"It's not the perfect option, it would be great to have a permanent shelter, we don't have that," Norton said. "It would be great to move people along into more permanent housing."

Currently - the Day Center hosts around 100 people a day and serves 60 meals twice a day. Olmsted County will continue to provide social workers at the Day Center. The monthly cost of running the day center is about $43,000.